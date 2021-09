AUBURN (CBS13) — A person who was smoking has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in Newcastle that crews had to rush in and stop before it could get any bigger. Cal Fire says the fire happened back on Tuesday near the walking trail behind a vacant property along the 1900 block of Auburn Folsom Road. Firefighters from several different departments responded to fight the flames. The fire was soon contained at about 1/4 an acre. No damage to any nearby structures was found and no injuries were reported. Newcastle resident arrested on arson charge. pic.twitter.com/bxCh8iEZ7F — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) September 16, 2021 Investigators were able to interview several people who were found near the scene of the fire that day. After talking with investigators, Cal Fire says 34-year-old Newcastle resident Levi Smith admitted to starting the fire while he was smoking in some dry grass. Smith is now facing a felony count of recklessly causing a fire. He’s being held on $330,000 bail.

