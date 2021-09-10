CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baking With Biskie: Fruit Cobbler

KTAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOVING LIVING LOCAL— Join Biskie and Josh in the kitchen as they make Fruit Cobbler. The ingredients you will need are 4 tablespoons butter, ¾ cup all-purpose flour , ¾ cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, ¼ teaspoon salt. ¾ cup milk, 2 cups of sliced fresh peaches or nectarines,...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

CABBAGE FIESTA SOUP

Cabbage fiesta soup can be made in the crock pot or on top of the stove. This cabbage fiesta soup is great comfort food and a delicious soup. This soup is wonderful with the bread in the photo. (See link below for bread recipe) or make some cornbread muffins because they go great, too. We like this soup anytime and I make it often for my family. This soup keeps well refrigerated and is just as good for several days when reheated on the stove or in the microwave.
RECIPES
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Recipe: Baked Zucchini Sticks

1. Cut zucchini into long sticks, about 3 inches long. 2. Microwave zucchini for about 3 minutes. Pat zucchini sticks dry with a paper towel. 3. Mix eggs and water together in a small bowl. Mix cheese, bread crumbs and herbs together in another small bowl. 4. Dip zucchini sticks...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Baked spaghetti

Baked spaghetti prepared to be baked.Virginia Watkins. The one thing, well, one of the things that I love about this recipe is that I can do all the preparation for it in advance and then pop it in the oven to bake later on. For example, you can do all the prep work the night before and have the spaghetti bake all ready to place in the oven the following day. Believe me, it's so much better than frozen tv dinners.
thesouthernladycooks.com

STUFFED PEPPER PASTA BAKE

I love putting together dishes that take very little time but are full of flavor. That is exactly this recipe. If you like stuffed green peppers then you may love this dish. It’s basically stuffed peppers mixed with pasta and baked. It’s perfect to serve on a busy weeknight because it’s simple to prepare and the leftovers reheat great.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Malibu Truffles (Easy Recipe)

These Malibu truffles can be a perfect addition to every party. This dessert is ideal for you if you like the taste of a Malibu and/or pina colada cocktail. Here is the recipe:. Servings 24. Ingredients:. 1 box (around 3 cups) vanilla wafer, crushed. 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted. ½...
RECIPES
Robb Report

How to Make an American Trilogy, the Old-Timey Cocktail That Blends Apple Brandy and Rye

One of the annoying little quirks of the American spirits industry is that everyone tries to sell you on the story that they are the “oldest” whatever or the “first” to do this or that. Evan Williams is said to be the first distillery in Kentucky, dating all the way back to 1783. Elijah Craig will retort that it is they who made the first bourbon, for it is the Good Reverend Craig who had the idea to age it in oak barrels. Buffalo Trace counters that they’re the oldest continually operating distillery, boasting that they were allowed to make what’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
myketokitchen.com

Chicken & Cheese Casserole Bake

This Easy Chicken and Cheese Casserole Bake recipe is one delicious dish, loaded with mushrooms, spinach, and a creamy sauce. This Chicken and Cheese Bake recipe makes 6 serves and has 6g net carbs per serve. Store leftover Easy Chicken Bake in the fridge for up to 4 days, or...
RECIPES
KTAL

Korean Beef Bowl: Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Join Biskie and Josh in the Kitchen as they make Korean Beef Bowl. The ingredients you will need is, 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed, 1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sesame oil, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red-pepper flakes, or more to taste , 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, 3 cloves garlic, minced, 1 pound ground beef, 2 green onions, thinly sliced, 1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds. In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, red pepper flakes and ginger. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add ground beef and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks; drain excess fat. Stir in soy sauce mixture and green onions until well combined, allowing to simmer until heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with green onion and sesame seeds, if desired. For more Baking with Biskie visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.
RECIPES
The Independent

Jamie Oliver’s chocolate orange crème brulée is a ‘proper decadent pud’

Jamie Oliver calls this dessert “silky, indulgent and oh-so-good”.Chocolate orange crème bruléeServes: 2, plus 2 leftover pudsIngredients:100ml double cream300ml semi-skimmed milk100g dark chocolate (70%)4 large free-range eggs80g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling1 orangeSeasonal berries, to serveMethod:Get ahead: Pour the cream and milk into a non-stick pan, snap in the chocolate, and place on a medium-low heat until the chocolate has melted, whisking regularly. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly while you separate the eggs.In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yolks (freeze the whites to make meringues another day) with the sugar and the finely...
RECIPES
stevenscountytimes.com

Baked Ravioli

A quick, easy casserole that’s comforting and perfect for a busy weeknight! This Baked Ravioli Casserole is loaded with ground beef, marinara sauce, spices, cheese ravioli and topped with lots of melted cheese! Pair it with a tossed salad and garlic bread for a complete meal that’s easy. Plus, it’s freezer friendly!
RECIPES
pdjnews.com

Orange cream fruit salad

This is a lick the spoon and bowl kind of recipe. The creamy orange sauce enhances the taste of the fruit. I serve this at our annual Neighborhood Christmas Eve Breakfast that meets at my home. This is a great salad to take to potlucks or use as a main salad with dinner. I like it as a snack with Ritz crackers. Just put a light coating on the fruit so as not to drown the flavor of the fruit…
RECIPES
Hartsville News Journal

Healthy substitutions for baking and cooking

An ability to adapt is one of the most important skills to have in the kitchen. Following a recipe can give home cooks the cursory knowledge they need to make a delicious meal, but an ability to tweak recipes allows individuals to put their own spin on foods and customize meals so they fit with their particular lifestyles.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Ham and Cheese Croissant Bake

There are few things that I love more than a ham and cheese croissant. Surely my family, my friends… but the rest I am drawing a blank on. I mean, that combination of flaky buttery pastry, melty cheese, and salty ham – come on! If it’s not perfection it’s very close to it. I don’t know why after all this time of loving them, I never thought to throw them together in a breakfast bake but luckily I came across this recipe and can make up for lost time.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mini Fruit Tart Recipe

Fruit tarts are one of the most beautiful things the French have given us. Precisely cut, perfectly placed pieces of fruit highlight creamy custard filling for a treat that is just as pretty as it is delicious. These tarts came into fashion with European nobility in the 1550s, according to food history blogger Joe Pastry, largely due to their lovely appearance, and the tradition of the lovely-looking tart carries on today.
RECIPES

