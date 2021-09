Tonight it was announced that the entire Mad Max anthology will be coming home in a brand new 4K set along with the first ever UHD release of The Road Warrior and Beyond Thunderdome. Fury Road and the original Mad Max are estimated to be the previously released discs and will be included in this long awaited set. The entire series will be available for purchase on November 2nd, 2021 and will most likely be a day one purchase for most fans of George Miller's apocalyptic quadrilogy. The director is currently working on a fifth film that will serve as a prequel to Fury Road that will be focused on Furiosa, the character originally played by Charlize Theron.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO