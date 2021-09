In addition to the 9/11 steel memorial at Word Park, featuring a piece of steel from the Twin Towers, Beckley is now home to a piece of the Pentagon. During the special ceremony following the Parade of Lights on Saturday, Sept. 11, Kevin Price, event coordinator, said that he had something special for all those in attendance. “You can’t take it home, but you are still going to get it,” Price said. “It is small in size, yet its meaning is significant and just as powerful as the 12,000 pound piece of steel and marble we have sitting in uptown...

