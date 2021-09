BOONSBORO, Md. — As Allegany quarterback Brody Williams shed a tackle and bounced to the outside with 1:38 left Friday, it was a movie Boonsboro had seen before. While the Warriors had some success stuffing the Campers up the middle, they had no answer for the sophomore’s counters, and his final run was no different. Williams streaked 18 yards to the house to secure Allegany’s triumph.