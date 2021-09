SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The last time Donn Marshall spoke to his wife was right after the first plane hit one of the towers of the World Trade Center in New York. “She called around 20 minutes before the plane hit the Pentagon,” said Donn, a current resident of Shepherdstown. “I was talking to her and we were comparing notes and — you know, I’m an analyst — I kind of rushed off the phone so I could go find out what was going on.”

