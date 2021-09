Eagle Mountain has had its share of growing pains and continues to have issues. One of the main complaints that residents of the city have is transportation. With the cities fast growth and the number of already approved housing units, the transportation issue will probably be an issue for years to come. The city is working to alleviate the problem and one of the ways it is trying to ease the traffic congestion is by working on putting in a new collector road called “Airport Road”.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO