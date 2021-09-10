CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measles cases halt US-bound flights of Afghan refugees

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlights of Afghan refugees to the US were paused Friday after four cases of measles were discovered among Afghans who had recently arrived in the country. The White House said the halt was recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the four measles cases were diagnosed.

