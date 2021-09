WarnerMedia is offering a half-off discount on HBO Max now that HBO is no longer available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Today through September 26, the monthly subscription cost will be $7.49 for up to six months for anyone who had accessed HBO via the Channels platform. The discount is available to both new and returning subscribers. The move is aimed at counteracting the inevitable loss of subscribers due to management’s decision — set in motion two years ago — to break from Amazon Channels. The platform removed HBO earlier this week, ending a relationship that long pre-dates the current streaming era. HBO...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO