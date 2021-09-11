Pa. Secretary of Education heaps praise on WB Area High School

Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega , left, and Special adviser David Volkman talk Friday with Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello, back to camera, standing on the quarter-mile track that runs around and above the gym of the new district high school Mark Guydish | Times Leader

PLAINS TWP. — He hadn’t quite seen the whole building, but State Secretary of Education Noe Ortega had seen enough to offer a high compliment to the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School he toured Friday.

“High school was a challenge for me,” Ortega told some students in the new STEM Academy section of the building, “But I’d come back for this.”

Superintendent Brian Costello gave Ortega a full tour of the newest school in the county — and possibly in the state, considering there’s still boxes being unpacked and work to be done on the pool — repeatedly evoking adjectives like “impressive” and “fantastic.”

The kids in their second day of classes in the Creative And Performing Arts section of the building even sang a welcome song for Ortega, who quipped “We’re here as recruiters for The Voice, you made the auditions.” Shown one of the dressing rooms for student performers he suggested “This is the green room,” referring to the waiting rooms guests often sit in before appearing on talk shows.

The secretary periodically offered some self-effacing observations, suggesting the students had better facilities than he does at his office. Shown one of the high-tech white boards with 4K interactive projector overhead, he said “I asked for a white board and I got a giant post-it note.” He joked about wanting the type of padded furniture set up as collaboration space in the STEM Academy and the Learning Commons.

Pointing to the array of portraits of past high school principals of the districts previous high schools hung above the bookshelves, Costello admitted “I don’t know all their names,” to which Ortega replied “It would make an interesting trivia game.”

But the humor never overpowered the real reaction. “I’m sure everybody has a great deal of pride when they come through this place,” Ortega said. “It’s very impressive, and I’m looking forward to what student outcomes it provides.”

Ortega also toured the Wilkes-Barre Career and Technical Center after completing the rounds at the high school.