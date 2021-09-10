A Dairy-Free Corn Chowder with Roasted Green Chilies to Bridge Between Summer and Fall

This creamy corn chowder is perfect when nights turn cool and for using up the last corn of the season. I think of this corn chowder from my new cookbook as a summer-into-fall soup, perfect for when the nights turn cooler and you’re looking for new and interesting ways to use up the last corn of the season. Blending some of the kernels with the broth gives the soup a sweet corn flavor and lightly creamy texture. It’s filling on its own, but if you’d like to bulk it up, crispy bacon, shredded chicken, grilled shrimp or fresh lump crabmeat would all be delicious additions. And you can never go wrong with chips and guacamole on the side.

