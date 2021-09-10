A Dairy-Free Corn Chowder with Roasted Green Chilies to Bridge Between Summer and Fall
When the Venn diagram of “late summer produce still in the market” overlaps with “the first suggestions of sweater weather,” you’re going to want to make this soup. It highlights beautiful summer sweet corn, but transforms it into a rich (but not heavy) and warming bowl. Any variety of corn on the cob will work for this vegan corn chowder recipe, but the Silver Queen variety is particularly good if you see some around or grow your own in your garden.www.vegetariantimes.com
