The Pac 12 didn’t want us, now it’s time to make Cal pay for it, right?. In game two of what was supposed to be a three game set, the Frogs are fulfilling their half of a home and home that will only be a home game for one party. Speaking of parties, while we certainly aren’t hoping for Cheez It Bowl par deux, it is nice to reunite with our friends that gave us one of the greatest games in history.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO