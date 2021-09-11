Curwensville starts strong in victory at Meyersdale

MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Thad Butler rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Curwensville Gold Tide to a 35-6 victory over the Meyersdale Red Raiders.

Dan McGarry completed 13 of 18 passes for 208 yards, while teammate Ty Terry caught nine balls for 179 yards, and added a pick six interception as the trio frustrated the Red Raiders all night long to help Curwensville move to 2-1 on the season.

For Meyersdale’s coach Ryan Donaldson who host Blacklick Valley next week, he knows they need to eliminate the turnovers and play better defense.

“You can’t make mistakes, as many as them as we did tonight against a team that when it switches gears, they can score so fast,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “They are a great team, but we must fix the turnovers which is a mental mistake, and on defense we must fix the tackling.

We will be back to work on Monday to get it fixed for Blacklick next week.”

“Offensively we started clicking last week in the passing game,” said Curwensville coach Jim Thompson. “Those three guys are no shocker to me that they have performed, and they have been here working their tails off in the weight room since I came here three years ago.”

Butler also thanked the passing game for allowing him to have big running lanes.

“Our pass game has spread the defense out and opened it up for me,” said Butler. “The offensive line blocked really well, and I just hit the holes and I was gone.”

Curwensville took the opening kickoff, but the Red Raiders forced a three and out.

Meyersdale went to the ground game on their opening series and marched down inside the Golden Tide 20-yard line when a holding call put Meyersdale behind the chains. After several failed pass attempts the ball went over on downs back to Curwensville.

The Golden Tide decided to go to the air on their second possession with two big completions from McGarry to Ty Terry putting the ball at the Red Raider 10-yard line.

Butler took the ball of left tackle from the 10 to open the scoring and give Curwensville the 7-0 lead as quarter one came to an end.

The second quarter saw Meyersdale again having success on the ground, but a fumble by Bryson Hetz was recovered by Curwensville’s McGarry at the 24-yard line to end the scoring threat.

Curwensville came out with a balanced attack on their third possession as it chewed-up clock and moved the ball inside the Meyersdale redzone. McGarry then hit Jake Mullins over the middle from 19 yards out to extend the lead to 14-0 with 4:48 left in the opening half.

Meyersdale again was having success on the ground running the ball the first six plays on the next possession crossing over midfield when they decided to go to the air. That’s when disaster struck as a Daulton Sellers pass was intercepted over the middle by Hunter Tkacik to give the ball back to the Golden Tide.

Curwensville struck fast one as Butler took the ball on a draw play off left tackle and made several Red Raider defenders miss on his way to a 76-yard score to make it 21-0 with seconds left in the half.

Meyersdale was content to head to the locker room and regroup for the second half.

The Red Raiders came out with success on the ground again to open the third quarter running the ball most of the 12-play drive that was capped off by a Bryson Hetz 7-yard run to make it 21-6 after the extra point was blocked.

Curwensville took the ball deep at their own 15-yard line but needed just eight plays before Butler found the end zone for the third time on the night with a nice spin move to race in from six yards out for the score extending the lead back to 28-6.

In the final quarter, the Red Raiders tried to air it out, but Daulton Sellers was picked off by Ty Terry who picked up some nice blocks on his way to a 77-yard interception return for the score to set the final at 35-6