Westmont Hilltop edges Somerset for first triumph

SOMERSET, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop’s Brayden Dean rushed 17 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including what proved to be a game-winning 3-yard score, as the Hilltoppers overcame two turnovers and at times, a sputtering offense in a 21-14 victory over Somerset on Friday night.

It came as a much needed victory for the Hilltoppers after getting outscored 76-28 in their first two games against Penn Cambria and Richland.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times tonight,” said Westmont coach Pat Barron of his team, which had to overcome some adversity to get in the win column. “Credit Somerset. Those guys battled, but our guys hung in there. Hats off to our kids. I’m so happy for them. We got off to an 0-2 start and needed this one really bad.”

On Westmont’s first play from scrimmage, junior quarterback Eli Thomas found a wide open Hockenberry, who tipped the ball with one hand back to himself and sprinted to the end zone for a 68-yard score and a quick 7-0 lead.

Thomas went 6 of 10 for 132 yards passing and one touchdown.

Madox Muto rushed six times for 26 yards. He also caught three passes for 32 yards and was critical in helping Westmont move the chains on multiple drives.

Dean added a nifty 27-yard run to put the Hilltoppers ahead 14-7 with 2:52 left in the third quarter.

“He ran hard and got us some big first downs,” said Barron about his sophomore running back. “He works hard. Things haven’t gone his way early this year, but he’s persevered and stuck with it. He had a big smile on his face at the end, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Somerset struggled mightily through the air, as quarterback Bryce Mulhollen and do-it-all lead running back Ethan Hemminger combined for just five completions on 14 attempts for 32 yards.

The Golden Eagles began two of their first three possessions in Hilltopper territory, but did not come up with any points to show for it. Somerset’s first three drives ended in a turnover on downs, a fumble and a punt.

Hemminger racked up 106 yards on 20 carries for the Golden Eagles.

He also ran back an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown, his second in as many weeks, to tie the game at 14-all with 2:38 remaining in the third quarter.

Somerset’s first score came when Mulhollen recovered a Westmont fumble and ran it back 18 yards for a touchdown to knot the game at 7 with 3:27 to play in the first half.

But despite allowing two huge splash plays, the Westmont defense stood tall when it needed to.

Somerset was at the Westmont 17 yard line with a little over 3:30 to play before two costly penalties, a false start and a holding call, sent the Golden Eagles in the wrong direction.

The drive finally fizzled out at the Hilltoppers 28 yard line after Hemminger was picked off by Gavin Hockenberry on a heave to the end zone on third-down-and-20 with 2:45 to play.

“We had great effort. It was a battle back and forth,” said Somerset coach Brian Basile. “We made a lot of improvements in a lot of areas, but we had some costly penalties. We were putting together some really good drives, and then had some costly penalties that really bit us.”

Westmont visits Greater Johns- town next Friday, while Somerset hosts Penn Cambria.