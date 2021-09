LIGONIER, Pa. – The vaunted Jeannette football program is currently in the midst of a down year, but the Ligonier Valley football team didn’t take it easy on the Jayhawks. Ligonier Valley handed Jeannette – the reigning WPIAL Class 1A champions and PIAA state runners-up – its third consecutive lopsided defeat, this one a 55-0 nonconference setback during the Rams’ home opener on Friday at Weller Field.