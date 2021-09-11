Penn Cambria moves to 3-0 with victory over Bishop McCort

Penn Cambria running back Zach Grove breaks outside en route to a 38-yard gain against Bishop McCort Catholic on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Cresson. Grove ended the night with four touchdowns. Phil Andraychak/For The Tribune-Democrat

CRESSON, Pa. – Garrett Harrold passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns as Penn Cambria routed Bishop McCort 42-14 in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference football game on Friday night at Penn Cambria High School.

“Their quarterback’s a special kid. (He) does a nice job,” Bishop McCort coach Tom Smith said.

“I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the state. We put a lot on his plate,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said.

Zach Grove scored four touchdowns in the first half as the Panthers (3-0) rolled up 309 total yards in the first half.

“I thought we played hard early,” Smith said. “We had a couple of stops against a pretty good football team that I thought we had a lot of respect for what they’ve done with their team this year.”

“Our goal was to play defense, to get a stop, make them punt. We needed to hold serve with these guys. and we needed to score early. and we didn’t do that.”

The Panthers, less than one week removed from an emotional 27-14 victory against Bishop Guilfoyle on Sept. 4, used two 1-yard scoring runs by Zach Grove to assume a 14-0 lead after one period.

Grove added a third scoring run and a 38-yard touchdown reception in the second period.

Zach Eckenrode’s 3-yard touchdown run put Penn Cambria ahead 35-0 at the intermission. Grove led the Panthers with 57 rushing yards.

Harrold did his part on the ground, rushing for 46 yards.

He also relied on Cole Eberhart, who caught five passes for 56 yards.

“Tonight I thought he did a really good job of making decisions,” Felus said of Harrold.

“He’s a dual threat.”

Harrold threw for 193 yards in the first half.

“His best football is still ahead of him,” Felus said. “He’s the leader of our offense. He keeps working extremely hard, he has a lot of goals for our team. and we’re going to keep working towards that.”

Penn Cambria made the possibility of a letdown a non-issue.

“We talked about it all week. We had to turn the page quickly (because) it was a short week since we played on Saturday,” Felus said. “Our kids came to work every day this week.”

“You know, you’re only as good as your next game. It’s a tough conference. Having an opportunity to play at home helped us. But hats off to our kids and our assistant coaches (for) how they prepared this week.”

“Defensively, we figured we needed to get about five stops and we needed to score about 30 points to win this football game, realistically. and we didn’t do that,” Smith said. “We had a lot of dropped balls, and lot of missed tackles.”

Ibn Shaheed caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Trystan Fornari in the fourth quarter to put Bishop McCort on the scoreboard.

Fornari completed 27 of 40 passes for 235 yards. Malik Tisinger caught 10 passes for 59 yards.

“We try to play fast-paced football, and when you throw the ball like we do, you’ve got to catch it, and you’ve got to be able to score points. Or this happens,” Smith said.

Smith hoped his team could salvage the game with better results in the second half. He felt his team, all in all, did just that.

“At the half we went in and regrouped. We said, ‘We didn’t play well in the first half. Let’s try to come out and win the second half,’ ” he said. “And I think we did better in the second half. I thought the effort was there.”

Johnny Golden tacked on a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:10 remaining.