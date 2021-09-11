Central Cambria holds off Forest Hills for first victory

SIDMAN, Pa. – Going into halftime of Central Cambria’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match up with Forest Hills, Red Devil coach Shane McGregor drew from an experience he had at Penn State.

That’s when he was able to hear from a Navy SEAL by the name of Rick Slater who introduced him to a code he preaches to his team that is used in our military. Charlie Mike.

“It means continue mission in military talk,” he said. “You don’t say Charlie Mike whenever things are going good. You say it when things are going bad. That’s all it is.”

That followed a sequence his team gave up two touchdowns on consecutive drives, one of which was off an onside kick to give the Rangers a one-point lead.

His team certainly continued that mission as they came up with two big defensive stops going into and coming out of the break as the Devils held on for the 28-22 win over the Rangers at G.H. Miller Memorial Field.

That sequence involved a goal-line stand after the Rangers had eaten up more than seven minutes of the third quarter clock.

Following an Ian Little pass to Zach Taylor for first down, Hobbs Dill busted through a hole and found his way to paydirt for a 73-yard touchdown run to give the Red Devils the lead for good at that point, 22-15.

“We came out, we executed, this was an awesome game because it was two teams that were trying to do pretty much the same stuff to each other,” McGregor said.

Dill finished with 217 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns including a pick-six. He had one other long scoring run from 93 yards out in the first.

“I love my (offensive) line,” Dill said. “I’m going to probably buy them a steak dinner after this game. Great player, I love them all to death.”

Central Cambria was accomplishing all of this even as they were being outgained by a staggering margin of 474-290. The Rangers also racked up a whooping 350 yards on the ground to the Red Devils’ 254.

“We left too many points on the field,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “Before the half we had the ball at the 4-yard line, we didn’t score. We had a couple of drives deep in their end, didn’t score.

“We didn’t punt once tonight. You don’t punt the whole game and score 15 points, that’s a problem. It’s my fault.

“They outplayed us tonight and they won.”

Dill wasn’t done as he picked off a pass and went 36 yards to put the game out of reach for the Red Devils to make it 28-15 after the third.

“Hobbs Dill is the wonder boy man,” McGregor said. “He can do it all. He’s got a great attitude.

“He is one of the best players I’ve ever coached. I’m so glad to have him on our team.”

That erased what was a strong evening on the ground from Ranger running back Damon Crawley who racked up 199 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.

The Rangers were also caught committing 10 penalties for 74 yards compared to the Devils four for 26. One of Forest Hills’ penalties proved costly as an illegal block in the back negated what would’ve been a kickoff return for a touchdown.

McGregor believes Friday’s game is the epitome of how competitive the LHAC is.

“This is why you play Laurel Highlands Conference football,” he said. “It’s to play on the road at your rival and see what you’re made of.”