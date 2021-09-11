How to Watch the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Following the cancellation of Oscar de la Hoya’s highly-anticipated return to the ring, the fight will indeed go on. Boxing legend Evander Holyfield is taking the 49-year-old’s place in the highly-anticipated bout against Vitor Belfort this Saturday, Sept. 11.

Triller Fight Club’s “Legends II” event marks the first time that Holyfield has fought since 2011, when he won by a TKO against Danish heavyweight Brian Nielsen. The 58-year-old retired in 2014, making this weekend’s pay-per-view bout against former UFC champion Belfort his comeback.

MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz will also go head-to-head during the co-main event for their first fight against each other in their careers. The lineup also includes the superfeatherweight fight between Andy “El Tiburon” Vences and Jono “King Kong” Carroll, and a heavyweight bout between former cruiserweight world champion David “The Hayemaker” Haye and Joe Fournier.

The event will also feature musical performances in between bouts, including by Brazilian megastar Anitta, Cuban reggaeton group Gente De Zona, Puerto Rican rapper Lunay and rap legend Snoop Dogg. Former president Donald Trump is also slated to provide commentary alongside his son, Donald Jr.

Holyfield vs. Belfort: Triller Fight Club Date, Time and Tickets

Social media app Triller’s highly-anticipated fight between “The Real Deal” Holyfield and Brazil’s “The Phenom” takes place Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Miami.

How to Watch Holyfield vs. Belfort Online

Triller Fight Club’s Holyfield vs. Belfort fight will stream exclusively as a pay-per-view event on Fite.tv , which is the only way to watch the boxing match online. The PPV fee is $50, and you can stream the event on Fite.tv on your desktop or laptop computer’s internet browser (such as Chrome, Edge, Firefox or Safari) or cast it a smart TV. You can also download Fite.tv’s iOS or Android app and watch on a smartphone or tablet.

How to Get Tickets to Holyfield vs. Belfort

If you happen to be in Florida, tickets are still available for the live event in Miami starting at $158 as of press time on SeatGeek , Ticketmaster and VividSeats .