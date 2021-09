The Mets’ winning streak came to an end in the nightcap of today’s day/night doubleheader, as the Nationals bested them, 4-3. The Mets got on the board early against Nationals starter Josh Rogers, making his first Major League start after getting Tommy John Surgery. A walk and two hits got the Mets their first run, after which Rogers settled in, getting through the first five innings without further damage.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO