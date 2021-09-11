CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cesar Millan’s pit bull killed Queen Latifah’s dog: Lawsuit

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dog Whisperer” Cesar Millan’s pit bull allegedly attacked a former “star gymnast,” leaving her unable to compete, according to a newly surfaced lawsuit. The athlete, Lidia Matiss, also claims the dog mauled Queen Latifah’s pooch to death — and that Millan, 52, tried to cover it up, according to TMZ.

talesbuzz.com

Cesar Millan
Queen Latifah
