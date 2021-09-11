Usher, Priyanka Chopra & Julianne Hough Set For CBS’ ‘The Activist’ – Talesbuzz

UPDATED with statement from Global Citizen, 5:34 PM: After the format for The Activist drew some blowback on social media, Talesbuzz reached out to Global Citizen for a statement. “The Activist spotlights individuals who’ve made it their life’s work to change the world for the better, as well as the incredible and often challenging work they do on the ground in their communities,” a spokesperson for the group said. “This is not a reality show to trivialize activism. On the contrary, our aim is to support activists everywhere, show the ingenuity and dedication they put into their work, and amplify their causes to an even wider audience.”