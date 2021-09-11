CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Usher, Priyanka Chopra & Julianne Hough Set For CBS’ ‘The Activist’ – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATED with statement from Global Citizen, 5:34 PM: After the format for The Activist drew some blowback on social media, Talesbuzz reached out to Global Citizen for a statement. “The Activist spotlights individuals who’ve made it their life’s work to change the world for the better, as well as the incredible and often challenging work they do on the ground in their communities,” a spokesperson for the group said. “This is not a reality show to trivialize activism. On the contrary, our aim is to support activists everywhere, show the ingenuity and dedication they put into their work, and amplify their causes to an even wider audience.”

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

CBS Revamps Julianne Hough Reality Show After Backlash

Just days after announcing The Activist, CBS and producers are changing the show from a reality competition series to a documentary. The show was announced earlier this year, but it only gained attention after Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough were introduced as the judges last week. The Activist was quickly bashed for trivializing activism as a game, and even Hough spoke out against it, agreeing that the judging aspect "missed the mark."
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

Julianne Hough

Showing 1 - 15 of 18 articles tagged "Julianne Hough" Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough to host CBS Global Citizen reality competition series The Activist. The five-week reality series, premiering Oct. Posted Thursday 2/27/20 at 6:23PM EST. Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum to judge America's Got Talent Season...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Usher
talentrecap.com

Despite Fan Criticism Julianne Hough is Still on Board for ‘The Activist’

Julianne Hough has faced a lot of heat on social media in the past few days. Ever since she announced she would be a part of CBS’s series The Activist, her fans have shared just how unqualified she is to be a part of a show about activism. After fan outrage, Hough went to the network to share fan concerns.
CELEBRITIES
SHAPE

Julianne Hough Responded to Backlash Surrounding Her New Show 'The Activist'

Julianne Hough took to Instagram on Tuesday to address recent backlash surrounding her new reality competition series, The Activist. Last week, news broke that Hough, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and singer Usher would serve as judges on The Activist. The series would bring six activists together to initiate "meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment," according to Deadline. The activists would also participate in challenges with "their success being measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts' input," reported Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Julianne Hough's Departure, CBS Scraps Controversial Activist Series

CBS is the home of some of the biggest reality shows in television history with Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race, but the most recent reality series that the network announced started causing controversy right away. Called The Activist, it was designed as a competition series that would feature activists representing various worthy causes facing off to try and win the top prize. The uproar resulted in co-host and Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough announcing her departure, and not too long after she released her statement, CBS has scrapped the plans for the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

In Response to Firestorm, CBS’ ‘The Activist’ Will Be Retooled From Competitive Series Into a Documentary Special (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Activist,” a CBS series that had itself become the target of online activism in recent days, is being reconfigured in response to the firestorm of criticism, and will now become a one-time documentary special instead of a five-episode competition series, Variety has learned. Although footage for the original incarnation of the series had already been shot, this version of “The Activist” will be entirely new, with filming expected to begin from scratch. The show, originally set to premiere as a series on Oct. 22, had faced serious heat since Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were announced as hosts late...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Global Citizen#Paramount#Deviant Media#G20#Evp Specials#Live Nation Entertainment
E! News

See Stormi Webster Invade New York Fashion Week With Pregnant Mom Kylie Jenner

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Belly-Baring Looks at New York Fashion Week. Fashion is in their jeans. Good thing a denim-clad Stormi Webster is ready to teach her younger sibling all about style. The fashionable three-year-old got a private tour of New York Fashion Week thanks to mom Kylie Jenner. From a trip to the toy store to luxe limo rides, Stormi was all smiles alongside Kylie in a series of snaps shared on Friday, Sept. 10.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AceShowbiz

Wendy Williams Flaunts New Boyfriend on Instagram

The TV host takes to her Instagram account to introduce her new boyfriend, whose identity remains unknown so far, in a new post as she celebrates his son's 21st birthday. AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has found new love. On Saturday, August 21, the TV host took to her Instagram account to introduce her new boyfriend in a new post as she celebrated his son's 21st birthday.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation

According to a confirmed report from TMZ, television maven Wendy Williams was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation only one day after announcing The Wendy Williams Show‘s new season. Besides her mental health, which has prompted her to voluntarily admit herself for psych issues, Williams has COVID-19, but is asymptomatic. The...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy