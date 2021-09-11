CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Remembering a friend and colleague

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2001 attacks occurred on the East Coast, but it was very close and personal for me and my firm. Will Raub was a broker for Cantor Fitzgerald and started covering Kirr, Marbach in 1985. Will was 22, right out of Sienna College. We could not imagine how he could possibly add value. What he lacked in experience, he more than made up for in persistence and effort. Over the next 16 years he would prove time and again our initial impression was wrong.

