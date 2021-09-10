Buy Now, Pay Later

If you will voyage with me to an earlier day, you will receive an education in early to mid-20th century economics. As your first lesson, the $1.75 you will pay for a full meal in your local Chinese restaurant will be paid in cash – probably with a twenty-five cent silver coin added as a tip. And if the whole family goes to an upscale steak house, where the bill may approach the lavish price of $10, the bill will again be paid in U.S. currency. Generally, restaurants do not accept personal checks.