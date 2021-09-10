CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Runs A Major Injury Angle With Edge On WWE SmackDown

By Ryan Clark
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins defeated Edge in a hard fought battle. Following the match, WWE ran a major injury angle with Edge as he was stretchered out of Madison Square Garden. The end of the match came when Rollins took out the WWE Hall of Famer with multiple undefended superkicks and a Curb Stomp.

Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin ‘Replaces’ John Cena At WWE Show

WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to host the former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on his Broken Skull Sessions podcast soon. Rollins, now also known as The Drip God was also seen gifting a present to ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’ recently. September 26 was set to see John...
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 10

The Beast was unleashed Friday night on SmackDown as Brock Lesnar returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City to confront Universal champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar's return headlined a show that also saw the latest chapter in the feud between Edge and Seth Rollins as they clashed in a SummerSlam rematch, a tag team title defense by The Usos and the contract signing between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ahead of their battle at Extreme Rules.
WWE
Distractify

Edge May Finally Be Back in the WWE, but His Latest Fight Saw Him Taken out on a Stretcher

The months leading up to any WWE pay-per-view event are often full of rumors about returning wrestlers coming back into the fray. While there were plenty of rumors about who would return at Royal Rumble 2020, not everyone suspected that Adam "Edge" Copeland would return to the WWE. After he slid into the ring during the epic Royal Rumble match at the end of the event, the crowd went wild. Now, fans everywhere need to know if it means he is back and here to stay.
WWE
Person
Beth Phoenix
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Triple H
Person
Flight
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.10.21

Hey there everyone, welcome to another episode of WWE Smackdown. The big story tonight is the return of Brock Lesnar as he’ll be in the building and will confront Universal champion Roman Reigns in some capacity. WWE also teased the return of Demon King for Balor last week after Balor lost his title match with Reigns, but we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. We’ve also got a contract signing between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for Lynch’s title, and if Sasha Banks is going to make a return after her sudden absence this would be the time and place to do it. The big match for tonight should be the rematch between Seth Rollins and Edge, Rollins “injured” Cesaro last week to make sure he’s off TV for as long as possible because Vince hates the Swiss (I don’t know that, but I’m running out of reasons for Cesaro’s booking) and logically Rollins wins here to set up their rubber match in some gimmick match at Extreme Rules. Extreme Rules is coming up rather quickly too, so any other angles that need advancement better get into gear. I imagine the Street Profits and Usos in a tag team title match is a given at this point, though we’re still not sure what’s up with King Shinsuke Nakamra as he’s holding the Intercontinental belt, though last week Toni Storm showed back up and intimated she might join him and Rick Boogs in some capacity. Naomi might show up and ask for a match, and get shot down by management, and there’s a decent chance Nataly and Tamina remind us they exist. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar And More Added To WWE SmackDown At MSG

Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where Kayla Braxton was interviewing Paul Heyman. His phone rang, with Lesnar’s theme song as the ringtone, and it was Lesnar calling. Lesnar interrupted Heyman at one point and later hung up on him, but not after giving him a message to deliver to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Belair homecoming celebration set for WWE SmackDown

With the show taking place in her hometown, tonight's SmackDown will include a celebration for Bianca Belair. WWE has announced that there will be a "homecoming celebration" for Belair on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The show is taking place at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. "After a groundbreaking year, Bianca...
WWE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown#Edgeratedr#Thegarden
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results for SmackDown 17, 2021

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how Seth Rollins defeated WWE Hall of Famer Edge last week on Super SmackDown and then attacked him. Michael Cole welcomes us and talks about what happened to Edge, and how we will find out the ramifications this week.
WWE
FanSided

WWE SmackDown results Sept. 17: Rollins isn’t finished with Edge

WWE SmackDown results this week from Knoxville, TN. WWE.com has advertised that there will be a homecoming for Bianca Belair in her hometown. Seth Rollins will speak out about his victory over Edge last week and his actions. Rick Boogs will face Robert Roode. And Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will look to avoid ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor as the walls close in on him.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Triple H Suffers Cardiac Event, Undergoes Surgery

Hopefully it isn’t too bad. Wrestlers are larger than life characters and you are going to see them doing some completely insane things at various times. That can make it hard to believe that anything could ever happen to them, but that is often the case every so often. It was the case again this week and it is something rather serious to one of the more prominent names in wrestling.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered ‘Assault’ Of WWE Stars.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Nikki Bella Bombshell Leaks

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Daniel Bryan has revealed to AEW fans why he really quit WWE.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre ‘Permanently Leaving’ WWE Raw?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best stars in the company. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. Drew McIntyre could also be going to a new pro wrestling promotion.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon To Fire ‘Long Time’ WWE Stars

With WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly taking over the operations of NXT as the brand would be restructured, he is likely to make some talent cuts. Dave Meltzer recently spoke about the upcoming NXT releases on Wrestling Observer Newsletter and said:. “I’ve heard names on the chopping block. A lot...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
COMBAT SPORTS

