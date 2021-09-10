WWE Runs A Major Injury Angle With Edge On WWE SmackDown

Hey there everyone, welcome to another episode of WWE Smackdown. The big story tonight is the return of Brock Lesnar as he’ll be in the building and will confront Universal champion Roman Reigns in some capacity. WWE also teased the return of Demon King for Balor last week after Balor lost his title match with Reigns, but we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. We’ve also got a contract signing between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for Lynch’s title, and if Sasha Banks is going to make a return after her sudden absence this would be the time and place to do it. The big match for tonight should be the rematch between Seth Rollins and Edge, Rollins “injured” Cesaro last week to make sure he’s off TV for as long as possible because Vince hates the Swiss (I don’t know that, but I’m running out of reasons for Cesaro’s booking) and logically Rollins wins here to set up their rubber match in some gimmick match at Extreme Rules. Extreme Rules is coming up rather quickly too, so any other angles that need advancement better get into gear. I imagine the Street Profits and Usos in a tag team title match is a given at this point, though we’re still not sure what’s up with King Shinsuke Nakamra as he’s holding the Intercontinental belt, though last week Toni Storm showed back up and intimated she might join him and Rick Boogs in some capacity. Naomi might show up and ask for a match, and get shot down by management, and there’s a decent chance Nataly and Tamina remind us they exist. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO