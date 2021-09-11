US Labor Imperialism, The CIA, NED, "Solidarity Center" Afghanistan & The AFL-CIO

Afghanistan has, for centuries, been at the center of the world. Long before the U.S. invasion – before the U.S. was even a nation – countless civilizations intersected there, weaving together a colorful tapestry of foods, languages, ethnicities and visions of what Afghanistan was and could be. The story of Afghanistan is too often told from the perspective of outsiders who tried to invade it (and always failed) earning it the nickname “Graveyard of Empires.” In this episode, we’re shifting the perspective. We’ll journey through the centuries alongside Afghan mystical poets. We’ll turn the radio dial to hear Afghanistan’s Elvis. We’ll meet the queen who built the first primary school for girls in the country. And we’ll take a closer look at Afghanistan’s centuries-long experiment to create a unified nation.

AFGHANISTAN ・ 9 DAYS AGO