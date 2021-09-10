The New Day team up with Mansoor & Mustafa Ali against AJ Styles, Omos, MACE & T-BAR
The New Day will join forces with Mansoor & Mustafa Ali to battle AJ Styles, Omos, MACE & T-BAR in an Eight-Man Tag Team Showdown on Monday night. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods nearly went the distance in last week’s Tag Team Turmoil Match with eliminations over both Mansoor & Mustafa Ali and MACE & T-BAR. The decorated former champions met their match against The Phenomenal One and his Colossal associate.www.wwe.com
Comments / 1