WWE

The New Day team up with Mansoor & Mustafa Ali against AJ Styles, Omos, MACE & T-BAR

WWE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Day will join forces with Mansoor & Mustafa Ali to battle AJ Styles, Omos, MACE & T-BAR in an Eight-Man Tag Team Showdown on Monday night. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods nearly went the distance in last week’s Tag Team Turmoil Match with eliminations over both Mansoor & Mustafa Ali and MACE & T-BAR. The decorated former champions met their match against The Phenomenal One and his Colossal associate.

www.wwe.com

Comments / 1

Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Kofi Kingston
WWE

Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Kyle O'Reilly to battle for NXT Championship

The stakes have been raised, as the Fatal 4-Way Match between Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and LA Knight will now determine the new NXT Champion. The title was vacated Sunday night after Samoa Joe revealed he had suffered an injury that would force him to relinquish his title. After the shocking development, Mr. Regal made the decision to have the Fatal 4-Way clash crown the next NXT Champion.
WWE
WWE

