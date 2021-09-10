CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shayna Baszler set to take on Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

By Steve Barile
WWE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Queen takes on all challengers. Following a successful title defense last week against Nia Jax, Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to take on Jax’s former co-Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler this Monday. Can The Queen of Spades knock off The Queen of Raw?. Find out this Monday...

Shayna Baszler
Charlotte Flair
Nia Jax
