Shayna Baszler set to take on Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

In an interview with Fightful, Nikki ASH spoke about winning the WWE RAW Women’s title and her decision to celebrate in the audience after she won. Here are highlights:. On winning the RAW Women’s title: “If you ask me about those twenty-four hours, it was this whirlwind. It was, you won the Money in the Bank contract and you scurried up the ladder, ran up the ramp, celebrated on the ladder. I’m looking at the fans in Texas and I look down at the briefcase and I just start crying. Because I’m like, ‘Oh, man. Whoa.’ It was my first time in front of fans, so I started crying. Then the next night, realized it on Sunday night, I cashed in on the Monday night and it was a different feeling. The one, two, three happened and I raised the Championship and there was no tears. I was like, ‘Let’s go party! Let’s go into the WWE universe.’ When I said party, I meant party with the WWE universe. That was my first instinct, was go and celebrate in the crowd because I’m a woman of the people, a superhero of the people. So, that was my first thought was go celebrate in the crowd. For me it was a moment of triumph and of joy. There was no tears. It was just utter jubilation.”

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO