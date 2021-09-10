CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Damian Priest issues United States Title open challenge

WWE
 8 days ago

Damian Priest won't back down from any fight, and the United States Champion has issued an open challenge for this Monday night. With the newly crowned champion taking the red brand by storm, who will step up to Priest's call?. Catch the open challenge showdown this Monday at 8/7 C...

www.wwe.com

WWE

Damian Priest to defend U.S. Title against Jeff Hardy

Damian Priest won’t back down from any fight, and the United States Champion issued an open challenge for tonight earlier this week. It turns out Jeff Hardy has answered the call, so The Archery of Infamy will defend his title on Raw against The Charismatic Enigma just two weeks before he heads into a SummerSlam rematch with Sheamus at WWE Extreme Rules.
WWE
Wrestling World

Sheamus sends a message to Damian Priest

A new episode of Monday Night Raw went on stage tonight. Many interesting matches and the construction of Vince McMahon's company continues in view of the next Extreme Rules Pay Per View, scheduled for next September 26th. Among the most anticipated matches there was a meeting to decree the first...
WWE
WWE

Kushida and Roderick Strong set for NXT Cruiserweight Title showdown

The countdown is on for the NXT Cruiserweight Title showdown between Kushida and Roderick Strong. After the match was previously postponed, “The Diamond One” has not been shy in calling out The Time Splitter and promising a changing of the guard for the championship. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion has done his best to stay one step ahead of The Diamond Mine, but with the recent additions of The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, will the numbers game prove too much to overcome?
WWE
WWE

Jeff Hardy fights for United States Title opportunity against Sheamus

Sheamus has been hellbent on regaining the United States Title, but an old rival in Jeff Hardy is out to make that mission even harder. This Monday on Raw, The Charismatic Enigma will take on The Celtic Warrior with an opportunity to make the United States Title Match at WWE Extreme Rules a Triple Threat Match with a win. Hardy stepped up to Damian Priest’s open challenge last week and proved a worthy adversary for the champion in a narrow loss.
WWE

