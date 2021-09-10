Damian Priest issues United States Title open challenge

– In an interview with ViBe & Wrestling, WWE US champion Damian Priest discussed his career, getting advice from The Undertaker, and more. Below are some highlights:. On changing his name from Punisher Martinez to Damian Priest: “In my professional career, whether it was in the indies, ROH or NJPW, I always had a character who in this case was “Punisher” Martínez, but it was always something artificial, it was not me. They are things that I like like horror movies and rock music but it is not who I am. When I started in NXT Triple H told me that I could continue being “Punisher” Martínez but that he saw someone better in me and wanted me to show this personality. I had no problem changing. It was a different life and I could start from 0. We agreed on the name and I told him that I loved rock music, archers… so many things in life that we decided to put together and it was very easy and natural. Now I’m not acting, it’s me. The Damian Priest that you see on television is the same that you can see on the street, it is the same person and it made it easier for me to relax and be me and the fans realized and they love me more because they know that it is real, that I am like this.”

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO