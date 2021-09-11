What defines our lives? Ephesians 1:3-14
Patrick was spooked by what he heard. It was late at night in November 1984. As he was doing his laundry a sound came from a cardboard box in the corner of the room. There was no one else in the dormitory laundry at San Francisco State University. He walked over and peeked inside. It was a newborn baby girl! She was turning blue. Patrick grabbed the first student he saw, a nursing student named Esther Raiger, and asked for her help. Esther had just completed a course in infant care. So, she cared for the baby until paramedics arrived.www.lewistownsentinel.com
