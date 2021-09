Like others across the country, Maj. Gen. James Eifert, the adjutant general of Florida, remembers where he was when he got the news on 9/11. "I was flying an F-15 when the towers came down," said Eifert, who was among the crowd Friday at an event at the Florida National Guard headquarters in St. Augustine. "I was in a training mission out over the Atlantic, and I'll never forget coming back in, parking the airplane and the crew chief came up the ladder and said, 'Something really bad's going on. You need to get into the command post.'"

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO