Tri-State Rodeo

PRCA & WPRA sanctioned rodeo. A concert by Cole Swindell follows the rodeo. Friday night is our military night at the rodeo. Active military members and veterans will receive a free ticket when a Military ID Card or DD214 is presented.
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Fans at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Tuesday Night got their money's worth for night two of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo. From mutton bustin to bull riding, it was a fun-filled night in Blackfoot. Mutton Justin started off the night with a bang, featuring...
MONROETON – It wasn’t their first rodeo. Actually it was their ninth, and they know what they’re doing. The Monroe Hose Co. sponsored its annual rodeo Sunday afternoon at Mountaineer Park in Monroeton, and again saw a huge turnout of fans coming to watch riders, bucking horses and darting little steers. And along the way, they supported the fire department.
DAYTON — A year after the global COVID-19 pandemic forced the Annual Dayton Labor Day Pro Rodeo to be canceled for the first time in its 85-year history, the event has returned, filling up the Dayton Rodeo Grounds and neighboring Oak Park for Labor Day weekend. The rodeo kicked off...
The Blythewood Fall Festival Rodeo is ready to charge out of the chutes at Blythewood’s Community Park Arena Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. The Fall Festival Rodeo is a new entry on the rodeo circuit, doubling up Blythewood’s rodeo events this year. The Doko Championship Rodeo is held annually in the spring but was held in November last year due to the pandemic.
The New Mexico State Fair has partnered with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association again to bring the roughest horses, biggest bulls, and toughest cowboys to the state fair. For more information on shows, visit the state fair’s website.
Don't miss the Baker County Bucking Battle & Rodeo on September 17th and 18th! It's always a tradtion to close out the Baker County Fair with a REAL LIFE RODEO! If you've never been, it's an experience you will never forget! Come on out for some family fun!. Gates open...
KUTV — The State Fair is in full swing!. Miss Utah State Fair Lindsie Perkins joins Fresh Living to tell us all about the awesome events happening at the fair this year. The arena is full all week long, with a demolition derby, monster truck rally, and more. And don't...
The Wylie Championship Rodeo returns to Wylie on Sept. 17-18 after taking a respite last year because of the pandemic. Gates open at the Wylie Rodeo Arena at Wylie Ag Center, Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School, 2550 W. FM 544, at 6:30 p.m. both nights, with the rodeo starting at 7:50 p.m. The Calf Scramble and Boot Scramble will begin at 7 p.m.
Dakota Evans stands to the side of the rodeo pen with a cowgirl’s swagger; she leans on the fence with cigarette loosely in hand, eyes hidden behind blue-tinted sunglasses. The twenty three year old’s horse stands next to her, similarly indifferent to the spectacle. “My mom has always done it...
Tyler Balser of Belle Center ropes a calf during the Hardin County Fair rodeo on Saturday in Kenton. Balser finished third in the calf roping competition. The event was conducted by Broken Horn Rodeo, which attracts workers and riders from across the country, including Oklahoma, Alabama and Hawaii. (JEFF ROSE PHOTO)
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Agricultural Expo and Rodeo is coming back to town Sept. 10 and 11. This two day event will have food, inflatables and entertainment to celebrate Newberry’s agricultural heritage. The main attractions for most people, however, are the high school rodeo events. Riders from the South Carolina...
Saturday was the annual high school rodeo held at the Nuckolls County Fairgrounds. I like youngsters and rodeo, so this is one of my favorite events to attend. This year I was able to meet with a couple of the local competitors, Wyatt and Josie Hajny. They were fun to talk to and respectful. Interviewing teenagers is a bit tricky. I never know what to ask, and they don't ad lib all that much. I enjoyed speaking with each of them.
The following participants competed in the SD 4H Rodeo this year: Walker West participated in Jr. Goat Tying averaging a time of 22.990 with an average of 7 event points, Jr Team Roping averaging a time of 109.20 with an average of 6 event points and Jr Boys Flag Race averaging a time of 16.828 with an average of 4 event points; Taylor Burgee participated in Sr. Girls Breakaway averaging a time of 16.890; Tristan Spencer participated in Sr. Boys Tie down with an average time of 128.190, Sr. Boys Steer Wrestling with an average of 107.480 and Sr. Team Roping with an average of 121.710; Teryn Zebroski participated in Sr. Boys Tie down averaging 200.000 and Sr. Team Roping averaging 200.000; Tegan Zebroski participated in Sr. Boys Bull Riding averaging a time of 64.0 and an average of 2 event points and Sr. Team Roping averaging 200.000; Payden Belkham participated and won in Sr. Team Roping averaging a time of 19.600 and an average of 10 event points; Chase Yellowhawk participated in Saddle Bronc and Bareback riding.
JOSEPH — Everyone loves the thrill of watching or participating in rodeo, but not everyone realizes the value of the unsung heroes of the most dangerous event — bull riding. Chuck Swisher and Nathan Harp, both from Oklahoma, were the bullfighters for this year’s Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, and they...
They are some of the hardest working royals in the state. No tea and crumpets for these young women. They’re signing autographs, speaking to groups, visiting nursing homes, giving media interviews, riding horses, mentoring others, holding fundraisers and always promoting the sport of rodeo and agricultural in general. They are...
BOZEMAN — It’s been a big month for Montana State Rodeo as the program gears up for the fall season. Along with transitioning under the Bobcat Athletics umbrella, the program also hired a new head coach - former pro rodeo star Kyle Whitaker. “It’s not very often that a program...
Everyone knows that the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is coming to Amarillo. It kicks off Friday, September 17th. The fair isn't my favorite part though, that honor belongs to the Rodeo and that starts on Thursday, September 23rd and ends Saturday, September 25th. That's three whole days of rowdy roping and riding.
