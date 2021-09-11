Tri-State Rodeo

The following participants competed in the SD 4H Rodeo this year: Walker West participated in Jr. Goat Tying averaging a time of 22.990 with an average of 7 event points, Jr Team Roping averaging a time of 109.20 with an average of 6 event points and Jr Boys Flag Race averaging a time of 16.828 with an average of 4 event points; Taylor Burgee participated in Sr. Girls Breakaway averaging a time of 16.890; Tristan Spencer participated in Sr. Boys Tie down with an average time of 128.190, Sr. Boys Steer Wrestling with an average of 107.480 and Sr. Team Roping with an average of 121.710; Teryn Zebroski participated in Sr. Boys Tie down averaging 200.000 and Sr. Team Roping averaging 200.000; Tegan Zebroski participated in Sr. Boys Bull Riding averaging a time of 64.0 and an average of 2 event points and Sr. Team Roping averaging 200.000; Payden Belkham participated and won in Sr. Team Roping averaging a time of 19.600 and an average of 10 event points; Chase Yellowhawk participated in Saddle Bronc and Bareback riding.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO