A shock absorber resists the bouncing using hydraulics. That’s all it does. Struts are more complex. They combine shock absorption with steering elements and support for the vehicle. Shocks are more common on trucks and SUVs, while you usually find struts on cars. But sometimes you find both—one in the front and the other in the back. Struts are more expensive because they are more complex. But your car or truck has what it has; you can’t switch from shocks to struts.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO