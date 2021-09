ORLANDO, Fla. – After dropping its first match of the year in the morning game against UCF, the FGCU volleyball team (7-1) bounced back to defeat Georgia (3-5) to close out day one of the UCF Invitational. UCF (3-4) defeated the Eagles in four sets (25-18, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15), while FGCU rallied to defeat Georgia in four (24-26, 25-23, 27-25, 25-19) for the night cap.