APIs enable more rapid application development, are integral to microservices environments, and are the core component of the shift left movement. At a high level, shift left means developing and releasing apps quickly while catching security flaws earlier. APIs were originally designed for machine-to-machine communications, and they rely on pointers to achieve the desired functionality or result. APIs were (and are) rarely documented, resulting in lower quality APIs and making it difficult to achieve the goals of catching security flaws earlier. The lack of API documentation impacts security teams equally, making it difficult to test and find security flaws, often until it’s too late.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO