Former Wall Street Trader Reflects on Surviving 9/11 and Discovering Purpose in New Book

cheddar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 11th changed the lives of many people around the world, but none more than the people who survived the attacks. Kushal Choksi was inside the World Trade Center on his way to work and narrowly escaped with his life. Over the past 20 years, he's found peace and purpose through spirituality and wants the same for others. In his new book, 'On a Wing and a Prayer: Spirituality for the Reluctant, the Curious and the Seeker' Kushal writes about his doubts, struggles, and revelations. He joined us to reflect on what happened and how he found meaning and purpose after.

cheddar.com

