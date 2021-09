The Bombers played their best soccer of the season so far to beat Hamilton Heights 2-1 . The first half almost ended in a stale mate, but with 2 minutes left on the clock Alex Zaragoza (Sr) found Dalton Henry (Jr) on the right side of the goal. Henry burned a defender and blasted a shot right past the keeper’s head. 10 Minutes into the second half Zaragoza placed a shot on goal that looked like the keeper should easily wrap up. Henry didn’t give up on it though, he charged the keeper who dropped the ball, stole it from him, and punched it for his second goal of the night. Hamilton’s lone goal of the match came with 14 minutes remaining off a rebound that they were able to put back into the goal.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO