Two vehicle crash in Rio Grande County

Alamosa Valley Courier
 7 days ago

Colorado State Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash on Tuesday on Highway 160 in Rio Grande County. A pick-up driven by a 39-year old South Fork woman was eastbound on Highway 160 making a left turn onto Pima Trail. Her 6-year old son was in the right rear seat, properly restrained in a child safety seat. A westbound minivan driven by a 37-year old South Fork woman was unable to avoid the pickup and struck it broadside. The minivan was also occupied by a 14-year old female in the rear seat and a 32-year old male in the right front seat.

Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

