Two vehicle crash in Rio Grande County

Colorado State Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash on Tuesday on Highway 160 in Rio Grande County. A pick-up driven by a 39-year old South Fork woman was eastbound on Highway 160 making a left turn onto Pima Trail. Her 6-year old son was in the right rear seat, properly restrained in a child safety seat. A westbound minivan driven by a 37-year old South Fork woman was unable to avoid the pickup and struck it broadside. The minivan was also occupied by a 14-year old female in the rear seat and a 32-year old male in the right front seat.