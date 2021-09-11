Apple v Epic: Apple Scores a Victory (Mostly)

The Epic Games v. Apple case is finally over, even if Epic doesn’t want it to be. On September 10, 2021, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued her judgment: Apple can no longer prevent developers from using external payment options, but Epic Games will have to pay over $3 million in damages to Apple for breach of contract. Apple praised Judge Gonzalez Rogers’ comment that “success is not illegal” in its official statement. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says that the ruling “isn't a win for developers or for consumers,” and the company has already confirmed to The Verge that it will appeal the decision.

