CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple v Epic: Apple Scores a Victory (Mostly)

WebProNews
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has ruled in the landmark case between Apple and Epic, and largely ruled in Apple’s favor. Epic, the maker of Fortnite, sued Apple over its App Store policies and sought a number of changes to Apple’s business model. The gamemaker objected to the commission Apple charges, being forced to use the App Store, not being able to use its own payment system — pretty much the entire app ecosystem Apple created and it benefited from.

www.webpronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Critics warn of Apple, Google 'chokepoint' repression

The global dominance of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections, critics of Apple and Google said Friday. "As long as Apple maintains a stranglehold over what software millions of people (use)... the App Store will continue to be a convenient chokepoint for government censorship and crackdowns on dissent," said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

The DeanBeat: Interpreting what Epic v. Apple means for games

Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more. A federal judge last week issued a landmark ruling in Epic Games antitrust lawsuit against Apple over how Apple runs the App Store and charges a 30% fee for all developers. I offered my own interpretation of the ruling, in which Apple won nine major points under federal antitrust laws and Epic won only one in California’s antitrust law in its struggle to get Fortnite back into the store and curb Apple’s power.
VIDEO GAMES
WashingtonExaminer

The Epic v. Apple lawsuit decision is a mixed bag

The Epic Games v. Apple lawsuit concluded with a number of mixed conclusions for both companies but with lasting implications for app developers. Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, made significant news in August 2020 when it decided to allow consumers to purchase in-game currency through its website instead of the Apple App Store interface. When Apple removed Fortnite in retaliation, Epic Games sued, arguing that Apple was violating antitrust laws. In May 2021, a California judge held several hearings over questions of “what is a game” and whether Apple’s rules were a breach of antitrust. Now, the judge overseeing the trial, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, has submitted her ruling.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

How long might it take to resolve the Epic-Apple case? Expect a legal marathon

"Both sides have good issues for appeal. Epic challenging market definition and procompetitive justifications found by the Court, and Apple challenging the state law injunction and perhaps the market definition," antitrust lawyer Paul Swanson told MarketWatch. He expects Epic's appeal to "roll on at least another 18 months in the Ninth Circuit, and then we’ll see whether there’s a tight legal issue teed up for the Supreme Court," he added.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Fortnite#The App Store#Court#Success
techxplore.com

What does the Epic Games v. Apple court fight mean for iPhone owners?

The way you buy things inside of apps on your iPhone, like news subscriptions or a signature dance move on Fortnite, is poised to change. Last week, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, handed down a ruling in the high-profile Epic Games v. Apple antitrust case that has the potential to bring real changes to the App Store.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

3 Ways the Epic v. Apple Verdict Benefits Small App Developers

Epic Games scored an important victory in its suit against Apple that ended last week. And it's a win that will benefit any company that relies on the App Store to generate revenue. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Friday ruled that Apple can't forbid developers from directing customers...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Inverse

Epic Games v. Apple verdict: Appeal is "terribly dumb," analysts say

The Epic Games v. Apple case is finally over, even if Epic doesn’t want it to be. On September 10, 2021, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued her judgment: Apple can no longer prevent developers from using external payment options, but Epic Games will have to pay over $3 million in damages to Apple for breach of contract. Apple praised Judge Gonzalez Rogers’ comment that “success is not illegal” in its official statement. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says that the ruling “isn't a win for developers or for consumers,” and the company has already confirmed to The Verge that it will appeal the decision.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Four big questions raised by the Epic v. Apple ruling

On September 10th, a verdict finally arrived in Epic v. Apple, and it has left the App Store model in a precarious state. Epic wanted to do away with the system entirely, breaking Apple’s control over software distribution on iOS — but the ruling stopped well short of that. Instead, we got an ambiguously worded injunction that seems to open the door to developers skirting Apple’s commission system — or at least making it easier to use non-Apple payment methods outside their apps.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

How The Apple v. Epic Games Case Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin

A long-awaited ruling on the Apple versus Epic Games legal battle could have major implications in Bitcoin and the crypto market. In August 2020, these two titans entered a legal battle over the alleged violation of the developer agreement by Epic with its popular game Fortnite. As former director of...
BUSINESS
eteknix.com

Apple (Mostly) Wins Epic Games Lawsuit With 1 Major Caveat!

A little over a year ago Epic Games officially launched legal action against Apple over what they considered to be monopolistic policies on their app store. The main and basic crux of the issue was that Epic Games was not happy over Apple enforcing its standard 30% transaction cut for people buying things while playing the mobile version of Fortnite. With the case now concluded, however, the bottom is that Apple has mostly won all of the arguments presented against them. It does, however, come with one small but exceptionally notable victory for Epic Games!
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Why The Epic v. Apple Trial Ruling Is A Big Win For Crypto

A decision rendered by a District Court in California on Friday now prohibits Apple from preventing developers to provide external links or other communications that direct users away from Apple’s in-app purchasing. “Apple Inc. and its officers, agents, servants, employees, and any person in active concert or participation with them...
LAW
marketresearchtelecast.com

epic v. Apple: Court says Apple was unfair on 30% commission

US Court in Epic vs Apple case Decides that Apple is not a monopoly and does not violate antitrust laws though he didn’t say anything positive about Apple’s 30% cutoff rate for in-app purchases. In its final decision, the court reviewed the numerous arguments in the case, citing the fact...
LAW
gamepur.com

Court releases ruling on Apple v Epic Games case

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers made a ruling on the heated court case between Apple and Fortnite developers Epic Games. Judge Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple was breaking the law by forcing customers to pay for apps and in-app items through the Apple App Store. Apple gains 30% of the profits of all purchases in its app store. Gonzalez Rogers gave the company 90 days to allow more payment options.
LAW
The Verge

Epic has appealed Friday’s ruling in the Epic v. Apple case

Epic Games has filed an appeal to a Friday’s ruling in its lawsuit against Apple, calling on a higher court to reexamine the case and overturn the judge’s ruling. “Notice is hereby given that Epic Games, Inc.... appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from the final Judgment entered on September 10, 2021,” the document reads. Few details are given about the legal basis for Epic’s appeal, but it is likely to continue to press on the federal antitrust allegations dismissed by the court.
LAW
wmleader.com

Breaking down the Epic v. Apple Fortnite trial ruling

On Friday, a California judge ruled on the influential Epic v. Apple lawsuit, and both sides lost. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers concluded that Apple wasn’t unfairly monopolizing the mobile app space with iOS or its in-app purchasing system, and she ordered Epic to pay damages for violating its developer agreement with Fortnite. At the same time, she ordered Apple to remove its anti-steering rules — policies banning developers from telling users about alternatives to Apple’s in-app purchase system.
LAW
NPR

What The Ruling In The Epic Games V. Apple Lawsuit Means For iPhone Users

Epic Games, the maker of the video game Fortnite, and Apple have been locked in a legal battle. Epic sued Apple over some of its App Store policies. You see; Apple charges developers like Epic a fee every time someone downloads their apps or buy something within them. A federal judge has ruled on the case and largely said Apple's actions were just fine with one critical exception. NPR's Bobby Allyn joins us now to explain, and we should note Apple is among NPR's financial supporters. Hey, Bobby.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy