Apple v Epic: Apple Scores a Victory (Mostly)
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has ruled in the landmark case between Apple and Epic, and largely ruled in Apple’s favor. Epic, the maker of Fortnite, sued Apple over its App Store policies and sought a number of changes to Apple’s business model. The gamemaker objected to the commission Apple charges, being forced to use the App Store, not being able to use its own payment system — pretty much the entire app ecosystem Apple created and it benefited from.www.webpronews.com
