COP26 Webinar: Hoodwinked in the Hothouse, September 21

This week’s briefing focuses on the impacts of COP26 on the coal industry. There is no doubt this year's conference will target further reductions in coal use. But not all coal is created equal as this fossil fuel remains COP26's dirty secret. Thermal coal will be the main target of policies that aim to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees or lower. The technology exists to allow broad decarbonisation of power supply so, while the world is not yet on target, with global policy support, and greater investment, the Paris targets are achievable. Metallurgical coal’s fate is tied to that of global steel. Significantly reducing steel emissions is a monumental task - involving the expansion of new and existing technologies - which will take time to gather pace. Met coal remains on a growth path for now, but with decisive action by COP26 parties, the long-term outlook could fundamentally change.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO