#COP26 Webinar: Hoodwinked in the Hothouse, September 21

sunflower-alliance.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are fast moving into the UN Climate Conference COP 26, where the implementation of the Paris Agreement will be negotiated. At Glasgow, participating climate justice advocacy groups and social movements will have to overcome a complex array of corporate climate schemes. Their challenge will be to push lawmakers away from these false solutions and towards a Just Transition framework for tackling the climate crisis.

www.sunflower-alliance.org

