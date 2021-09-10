CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than $1.2 Million to be Invested in Neighborhood Economic Recovery

Applications are open for awards up to $100,000 through the new Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund for community-led projects to reignite the local economy. Seattle (August 25, 2021) Today, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and the Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) announced the Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund, which will support community-led strategies such as public and commercial space activation, digital equity, outreach and other economic recovery projects to respond to the specific economic and community needs of neighborhoods across Seattle, with an intentional focus on racial equity. In total, the Office of Economic Development will invest more than $6 million through direct grants to neighborhood business district organizations and other community-based organizations through a public request for proposal.

