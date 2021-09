McDowell County Health Department Officials have confirmed 28 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon September 17, 2021, bringing the overall total cases to 2217 with 306 being active.The 28 new cases today are attributed to community spread. Our 306 active cases are located throughout the county. Currently, 15 of our active cases are hospitalized with 4 of those being on a ventilator. PLEASE follow the recommended guidelines when you are out in public.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO