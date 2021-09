MOUNT ULLA — There’s no place like home, and West Rowan’s volleyball team got back on track in a sweep of rival Carson. “We had a stretch of four games where we just weren’t very good,” West coach Jan Dowling said. “Part of that was being on the road all the time. It was nice not having to worry about chasing down a bus and figuring out seating assignments. We had a chance to just play, and this was the best we’ve been in a few weeks. Our little ones passed the ball great.”

VOLLEYBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO