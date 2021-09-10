CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Jackie O’s Iconic Sunglasses Inspire Monica Armani’s New Furniture

coolhunting.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB&B Italia presented their latest collection at the 2021 Salone del Mobile, which included new work by artist and architect Monica Armani. The table and chair—dubbed “Allure O” and “Flair O,” respectively—embody the glamorous and glitzy style of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The style icon’s influence can be spotted through elliptical shapes (directly inspired by Jackie O’s signature shades) and clean curves that harken back to the ’60s and ’70s. Read more about Armani’s design process at Wallpaper*.

coolhunting.com

Comments / 0

Related
ELLE DECOR

See Brigette Romanek’s Utterly Chic New Furniture Line for Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

In her years creating elegant interiors for clients across the United States—not to mention her stint as a judge on the HBO Max series Ellen’s Next Great Designer—the Los Angeles–based interior designer Brigette Romanek has learned a thing or two about what people expect from their furniture. “There are so many beautiful pieces out there,” the ELLE DECOR A-List designer tells us. “But so often [they feel too] trendy.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
ELLE DECOR

Who Can Reinvent a Furniture Icon? Dior, of Course!

Above: Dior Maison’s stunning presentation at Salone del Mobile this week. Almost exactly 75 years ago, legendary couturier Christian Dior commenced design work on 30 Avenue Montaigne, an elegant hôtel particulier in Paris that would become the storied fashion house’s beating heart. Dior selected decorator Victor Grandpierre to concoct interiors that were at the height of genteel refinement, channeling the Louis XVI style that Dior adored and would return to in his garments again and again. “Our tastes were perfectly in tune, thanks to a shared search for our childhood paradises,” Dior said.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mashed

Kate Spade's New Collection Pays Tribute To This Iconic NY Snack

Who doesn't love Kate Spade? From handbags to cell phones cases to shoes, the stylish but affordable brand carries products with classic, colorful designs that will never go out of style. The late Kansas-born designer famously started her namesake brand because she couldn't find any handbags that appealed to her from other brands. "I was looked for something that could be less serious. More personal," Spade shared in an interview with The Boston Globe. "I also wanted timelessness."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis
allears.net

There’s a NEW Disney Attraction-Inspired Dress Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. While some people prefer to dress comfy and casual in Disney World, others like to get a little fancy!. There’s a new vintage-inspired dress on shopDisney that is PERFECT...
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s New Bag Was Inspired By Styles Jackie Kennedy Wore In The '50s

Kate Middleton’s style portfolio is filled with classic pieces. Be it a floral midi dress or a set of tailored co-ords, her outfits always carry an air of royal finesse. (She is the Duchess of Cambridge, after all.) On Sept. 15, Middleton made a public appearance at a military air base in London, and wore yet another put-together look consisting of timeless items. Her on-duty outfit consisted of a white top, beige blazer, navy trousers, and a handbag that matched her jacket. Upon closer inspection, you’ll see Middleton’s new taupe handbag is one she hasn’t carried before. (At least, not in the public eye.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
homedit.com

Designer Furniture Pieces And Accessories That Inspire In Extraordinary Ways

When talking about designer furniture we’re not referring to a specific style but instead about furniture which has been specifically created by a designer with a unique aesthetic and purpose is mind and which, most importantly, is not mass-produced. Each piece of designer furniture, fixture, or accessory for that matter...
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

Bijoy Jain's New Furniture Marries Material Innovation and Artisanal Techniques

For Bijoy Jain, every design begins with a material investigation. “Materials sit latent in our subconscious only to be revealed as—and when—the opportune moment arises, like when a seed meets a raindrop,” notes the celebrated Indian architect, founder of Studio Mumbai. Each project involves teaming with local artisans to translate Jain’s own inimitable grasp of traditional craft into unexpected forms, both spaces and objects. It’s an approach he has now applied to a new collaboration with Hermès: a three-piece furniture collection that just debuted at Milan’s Salone del Mobile furniture fair.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#New Furniture#B B Italia#Salone Del Mobile
architecturaldigest.com

The East Hampton Home Where Jackie O Learned to Horseback Ride Sells

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (née Bouvier—and affectionately known as Jackie O) was known for a lot of things: her style, her love of decorating, her beauty and yes, her proclivity for horseback riding. This past week, the East Hampton property where Kennedy Onassis learned to ride horses as a child sold, reports Mansion Global.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
coolhunting.com

New Pop-Up Exhibit Explores Harlem’s Legacy as a Fashion Hub

55 years ago, fashion pioneer Lois K Alexander Lane founded the Harlem Institute of Fashion and later, the Black Fashion museum, to show the world how the Black community was and is instrumental to American style. Today, Souleo and Beau McCall’s latest exhibit at the Schomburg Center, Showing Out: Fashion in Harlem, pays tribute to these institutions (which closed in the 2000s), Alexander Lane’s legacy and trailblazing Black designers. The show—which runs between 9-16 September—showcases archival footage of the Alexander Lane-led Harlem Fashion Week from the ’80s to ’90s, as well as clothes and photos from the shows. Together, the exhibit honors the thriving fashion community that Alexander Lane was instrumental in cultivating. Read more about the exhibit at Refinery 29.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Isle of Paradise's new Spray Tan Kit was inspired by a TikTok trend

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. It's no...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Twerks & Dances On Stage In Pink Top With Cutouts & Mini Skirt — Watch

Miley Cyrus has stunned on stage at Summerfest 2021 while twerking in a studded pink halter top with thigh-high black boots. See the videos!. Miley Cyrus, 28, headlined Milwaukee’s Summerfest on September 17, and wowed the crowd as she performed some of the biggest hits from her 15-year career. The former Disney Channel star’s set included tracks from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts along with covers of songs like Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” and Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Midnight.” Miley also twerked in a black mini skirt, which she paired with a pink halter-style crop top and thigh-high, studded black boots. “FOOL MOON,” she captioned a series of snaps of her dancing.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Mary-Kate Olsen Has a Totally Different Job Now, 10 Years After She Quit Acting

Mary-Kate Olsen retired from acting a decade ago, at just 25 years old. The last movie she made was 2011's Beastly after starting her career on Full House, with her twin sister Ashley Olsen, at nine months old. Ashley revealed in an interview with British Elle (via Vanity Fair) in 2012 that "it was time to step behind the process" and "work on other things." Ashley said if she ever got "back in" to Hollywood, it was "not going to be as an actress," which was a sentiment Mary-Kate shared. "It just felt right to move away," she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Sotheby’s to Auction Karl Lagerfeld’s Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Karl Lagerfeld’s penchant for exceptional furniture from the 20th and 21st centuries will be on full display over the next six months when Sotheby’s hosts eight auction sales in Europe for a collection spanning more than 1,000 items. The sale of Karl Lagerfeld’s estate will also include fine art, collectibles,...
SHOPPING
WWD

Ulta Beauty’s Monica Arnaudo on Pandemic Pivoting

Click here to read the full article. Beauty Inc.: After the events of last year with so many women exiting the workforce and the inequity of the landscape, what are actions that you’re taking to make sure women thrive in your environment? Monica Arnaudo: One of the great things about the beauty industry, and Ulta Beauty, is that it is a predominantly female industry. At Ulta Beauty, we have 90 percent females in the organization. I’ve always had this privilege and the honor to work with a lot of female leaders and watch women grow within their careers.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy