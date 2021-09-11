CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

[TIFF Review] ‘A Banquet’ Tests Maternal Bonds and Patience in Simmering Psychological Horror

By Meagan Navarro
bloody-disgusting.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExisting somewhere at the crossroads of Jack Ketchum’s “The Box” and Rose Glass’s Saint Maud lies A Banquet. A strange affliction wreaks havoc on the lives of a family still on the mend from tragedy. Ruth Paxton’s feature debut favors a slow simmering atmosphere in a psychodrama that sees a family in psychological deterioration. One that can test the audience’s patience as much as it does its lead characters.

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

‘Malignant’ Ending Explained: Breaking Down that Wild Plot Twist

Warning: This article contains major Malignant spoilers. That is why you clicked on it, right?. Whether you watch Malignant on HBO Max or in theaters this weekend, chances are, you won’t be able to stay quiet by the time you get to the Malignant ending. Because the new supernatural horror film from director James Wan—written by Akela Cooper, based on a story by Wan, Cooper, and Ingrid Bisu—goes completely off the rails in the third act, and I mean that in the best way. If you’re going to get weird, you might as well go all in, right?
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘We Need To Do Something’ Horror Flick Lacks Substance [Review]

There’s an undeniable air of unease wafting about the somewhat claustrophobic bathroom where “We Need to Do Something” largely occurs. From the opening aerial shots of the small town setting soundtracked by an ominous tornado siren to the tension present amongst the cast’s central four family members seeking shelter from the storm, it’s hard not to feel even the slightest bit uncomfortable as the old school horror font of the credits transition into a situation initially believed to be nothing more than severe weather that clearly hides something far more sinister. Filmed last year during the height of the pandemic, it’s hard to avoid the film’s stab at a well-timed take on our society’s response to COVID-19 and the isolation it’s brought to so many. Still, the resulting product may be something akin to a frothy mix of any movie we’ve seen where the main character(s) spend the duration in confinement with a dash of cinematic witchcraft sprinkled liberally on top. Alas, any potential or promise quickly falls victim to confusion, shaky dialogue, and endless amounts of yelling; this is but a summary, and further investigation is sadly quite necessary.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Banquet’ Director Ruth Paxton On Her “Spellbinding” Modern Take On Horror – TIFF Studio

A Banquet is a feast for fans of horror, especially the psychological kind. Scottish filmmaker Ruth Paxton’s directorial debut, making its world premiere at TIFF, revolves around a mother and her two teenage daughters who dwell in an expensive but austere house in Britain. The mom tries to maintain a veneer of order in the home after her husband commits suicide, but any pretense of normalcy is shattered when the eldest child, Betsey (Jessica Alexander), undergoes a mystical experience while staring into a blood-red moon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sienna Guillory
theplaylist.net

‘Malignant’: James Wan Forgot How To Tackle Suspense With Painfully Basic & Ultra-Gory Horror [Review]

Some people will try and tell you that “Malignant” is good: don’t let them. The newest offering by 21st-century suspense maestro James Wan, the film feels like a rough first draft with stock sitcom characters plugged into all roles as placeholders to keep things afloat until its wild third act. To Wan’s credit, he does give the audience a gory finale that is almost enough to justify the previous 90 minutes. Yet, even this can’t keep “Malignant” from collapsing under the strain of its internal tonal struggle, where it suffers a fate worse than any of its on-screen victims.
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: You Are Not My Mother Delivers Irish Horror With Psychological Underpinnings

Despite leaving writer-director Kate Dolan’s feature debut You Are Not My Mother with a lot more questions than answers, I don’t think that reality is necessarily a bad thing. Perhaps if better-versed in Irish lore I’d be more familiar with the supernatural elements at play and, thus, less in the dark about the unspoken details the film doesn’t seem to realize it might need to share for better understanding. But it’s not as though knowing would add much beyond context. And if that’s all that’s missing, are we really losing anything? Not when our ignorance helps augment the feeling of anxiety permeating throughout. Perhaps Dolan omitted those answers on purpose. We’re to know things are happening without being chaperoned through each secret.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiff#Simmering#Banquet#Morality#Tiff Review#Ifc Midnight
theplaylist.net

‘The Humans:’ Steven Yeung, Beanie Feldstein, & Richard Jenkins, Only Partially Save This Dark Horror Comedy [TIFF Review]

In writer-director Stephen Karam’s feature debut, the dark horror-comedy “The Humans,” it’s not so much a bump in the night or the creak in the door that can rupture an untapped fear. Those are merely the externalized notes that grant music to the ever-present existential dread. These are primordial forces that afflict us in our dreams and in our prayers, ones we sometimes paper over with religion or companionship. Brigid (Beanie Feldstein), an aspiring composer, and Richard (Steven Yeun), who’s studying to be a social worker after dating for nearly a year, are choosing companionship. They’re moving in with each other.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
/Film

The Forgiven Review: A Boozy, Biting Saga Of The Haves And The Have Nots [TIFF 2021]

"The Forgiven" has the feeling of a strong literary novel; the type you pore over after pouring yourself a glass of scotch rather than the type of mindless potboiler you read on the beach. And indeed, this multi-narrative, multi-character saga is based on a novel by Lawrence Osborne. I haven't read the book, so I can't comment on how faithful this adaptation is. But I was impressed with the overall literary feel of "The Forgiven;" a vibe that could easily translate to the printed page.
/Film

Belfast Review: Kenneth Branagh's Drama Is Funny And Sweet And Missing Something [TIFF 2021]

"Belfast" is often a charming and lovely film. The characters are kind and heartfelt, played by talented actors who bring their all to the roles. The black and white cinematography, with touches of color, courtesy of Haris Zambarloukos, is gorgeous and clean. There's a sense of humor to the whole thing that can be quite funny. People clap and dance and laugh and sing, full of life and energy. And yet, something is missing in Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical feature about a young boy living in the midst of the Troubles in Ireland. In trying to create a portrait of an entire neighborhood, Branagh has neglected to give the film a real focus. Yes, there are main characters here, but they often feel slightly removed from everything. Dangerous things happen here, and yet there is a distinct lack of conflict. We never once think anything bad is going to befall these individuals. It all feels so inevitable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
theplaylist.net

Siegfried Sassoon’s Shadow Life Chronicled In Terence Davies’ ‘Benediction’ [TIFF Review]

TORONTO – There’s something intoxicating when an established filmmaker unexpectedly challenges themselves creatively with a new project. Acclaimed writer and director Terence Davies does just that with his latest endeavor, “Benediction,” a biopic about the life of the celebrated poet Sigfried Sassoon that debuted at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival this past weekend. Even more impressive is how Davies pushes complacency aside on his eighth narrative film and at a still spry 75-years-old.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Dashcam Review - TIFF 2021

In the midst of our lockdown perils, director, Rob Savage showed up with Host, a terrifying tale of a zoom séance that spills blood. Following closely behind is his new feature, Dashcam, a movie that transcends both screen-life and found-footage but comes up a weird mess that’ll make you spend more time gritting your teeth than cowering. It was always possible that last year’s Host was a stroke of luck instead of a stroke of genius, and now that we’ve got Dashcam, it feels like Host made a promise that Rob Savage and Jed Shepherd couldn’t keep.
imdb.com

Dashcam Review: The Worst Person On Earth Screams Over Shaky Found Footage In This Grating Horror Movie [TIFF 2021]

Rob Savage helmed the excellent pandemic horror film "Host," which followed a group of friends having a seance during a Zoom call in the middle of lockdown. It was an ingenious, captivating, and genuinely creepy experience, and I very much enjoyed it. So it brings me no pleasure to say that Savage's latest pandemic-set horror flick, "Dashcam," is downright painful to watch.
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Quickening Review

Quickening is one of those feature film debuts that are a joy to discover at any film festival. Writer/director Haya Waseem’s refined style delivers a bold statement on the pressures faced by young women existing between two cultures. She displays a rare talent for expressing the full emotional resonance of even the most fleeting of moments, and her grasp of the cinematic means each of those moments is breathtaking.
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Survivor Review

Harry Haft was known as “The Pride of Poland and the Survivor of Auschwitz” whenever he stepped into the boxing ring. In Barry Levinson’s drama The Survivor, the answers to how Haft survived the camps is both a remarkable and complicated story. Starting in 1963 and jumping between Haft’s time...
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Wildhood Review

In Wildhood, writer/director Bretten Hannam brings a refreshing approach to this road movie, making it a captivating journey of self discovery. With its keen visual strategy, the film becomes an allegory for a spiritual and sexual awakening. Wildhood employs a deceptively simple narrative structure, one in which stylistic elements imbue the film with a deeper, more transcendent quality.
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Charlotte Review

Did Charlotte Salomon create the first graphic novel? That sentiment appears at the end of Charlotte, which delicately portrays the life and work of the painter who died tragically young. This gorgeous, if unexpectedly dark, animated film by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana explores an artist’s coming of age. Voiced by Keira Knightley in the English version, which this review considers, Charlotte paints Salomon’s story in loving strokes. (Marion Cotillard plays Salomon in the French translation.) Charlotte poetically pays tribute to Salomon’s work while illustrating the history that informed her creative vision.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy