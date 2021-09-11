[TIFF Review] ‘A Banquet’ Tests Maternal Bonds and Patience in Simmering Psychological Horror

There’s an undeniable air of unease wafting about the somewhat claustrophobic bathroom where “We Need to Do Something” largely occurs. From the opening aerial shots of the small town setting soundtracked by an ominous tornado siren to the tension present amongst the cast’s central four family members seeking shelter from the storm, it’s hard not to feel even the slightest bit uncomfortable as the old school horror font of the credits transition into a situation initially believed to be nothing more than severe weather that clearly hides something far more sinister. Filmed last year during the height of the pandemic, it’s hard to avoid the film’s stab at a well-timed take on our society’s response to COVID-19 and the isolation it’s brought to so many. Still, the resulting product may be something akin to a frothy mix of any movie we’ve seen where the main character(s) spend the duration in confinement with a dash of cinematic witchcraft sprinkled liberally on top. Alas, any potential or promise quickly falls victim to confusion, shaky dialogue, and endless amounts of yelling; this is but a summary, and further investigation is sadly quite necessary.

