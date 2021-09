Pancakes are one of my favorite comfort foods so this was one of the first recipes I learned to make. There are few things better than hot pancakes on a lazy Sunday morning!. When I asked Dad for his pancake recipe, he told me that he didn’t have it written down. He said we would have to make a batch so we could figure out quantities of ingredients. Dad made pancakes so often that he didn’t measure, at least not in a traditional sense. He measured the flour and sugar by how it felt to shake it from a jar; the salt by how much space it filled cupped in his palm; and the milk by how long it took to pour from the gallon. To derive the recipe, he laid out a pieces of wax paper and “measured” the ingredients his way. Then I dumped flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder into measuring cups to find out just how much we were using before adding it to the mixing bowl.

