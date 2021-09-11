Horrible accident at the corner of McIntire & Preston in Cville tonight. We

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A driver was killed after plunging over a cliff south of Pacifica near Devil Slide Trail Wednesday afternoon, shutting down Highway 1 and causing a major backup for hours. According to Caltrans, the crash was reported at about 2 p.m. It happened just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels. According to the California Highway Patrol there were no other occupants in the vehicle. As of 5 p.m. one-lane traffic control was in place on southbound Highway 1 while first responders and CHP were working to retrieve the car and victim of the crash. Caltrans said there was no estimated time for reopening. HAPPENING NOW: A recovery is underway at Devils Slide, just north of Tom Lantos Tunnel. Witnesses say a vehicle went over the side of the cliff, and a vehicle and body have been located a few hundred feet down. pic.twitter.com/CQ5dFwKuMc — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 15, 2021 ***Major Traffic Collision*** SR-1 s/b, just south of Tom Lantos Tunnels will be closed indefinitely for emergency personnel to respond to vehicle over the cliffside. Unknown ETO. Will provide updates here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/i4boaGxqX7 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 15, 2021

PACIFICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO