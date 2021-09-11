Horrible accident at the corner of McIntire & Preston in Cville tonight. We
Left downtown a half hour ago & a large vehicle heavily damaged & turned over on its side in the middle of the intersection & another smashed car was being lifted on a tow truck. Obviously one driver came flying through a red light & struck the other vehicle at a pretty high speed. At least a half dozen police cars & fire trucks were working the scene, & of course no traffic at all was able to go through that major intersection. If anyone knows anything, please weigh in, but I'm afraid there's going to be some grim news about the condition of those unfortunate folks who were impacted by this crash.virginia.sportswar.com
