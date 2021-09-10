Question about new YouTube TV subscriptions...
I'm thinking about switching to YouTube TV this season. The current introductory offer is 2 weeks free, $54.99/month for three months, and then $64.99/month thereafter. At sign up, there's a box for promo codes, but as near as I can tell, the promo codes only seem to be offered by scammers. This introductory offer ends September 15th. Is this offer something exceptional, or is something similar always available? I'm in no rush to start the service, but as I haven't looked into this before, I would like to hear informed opinions on the matter. Thanks! Go 'Hoos!!!virginia.sportswar.com
