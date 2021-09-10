CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Question about new YouTube TV subscriptions...

By 73CAV Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

I'm thinking about switching to YouTube TV this season. The current introductory offer is 2 weeks free, $54.99/month for three months, and then $64.99/month thereafter. At sign up, there's a box for promo codes, but as near as I can tell, the promo codes only seem to be offered by scammers. This introductory offer ends September 15th. Is this offer something exceptional, or is something similar always available? I'm in no rush to start the service, but as I haven't looked into this before, I would like to hear informed opinions on the matter. Thanks! Go 'Hoos!!!

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
thestreamable.com

Which Live TV Streaming Service Has the Best Sports Add-On? Comparing YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV STREAM

Starting today, YouTube TV has expanded their “Sports Plus” ($11) add-on to include seven additional channels - headlined by beIn Sports. In August, Hulu Live TV added a “Sports Add-On”, joining fuboTV “Sports Plus” and Sling TV Sports Extra. While DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t have an add-on, it includes many of the same channels in their higher price tiers.
NFL
sportswar.com

Interesting. My LG TV has the YouTube TV app, but my Roku Stick doesn't.

Use your tubule tv credentials to log into the separate ESPN app and -- MountieHoo1105 09/13/2021 09:18AM. I like YTTV, but I use Roku with it because of interface consistency -- Beetle 09/13/2021 07:08AM. The price issue is becoming bigger for me...still the unlimited DVR is so -- ronoB 09/13/2021...
TV & VIDEOS
Street.Com

Why Alphabet’s YouTube TV Could Be A Streaming War Winner

The so-called “streaming wars” have become a popular topic of discussion. With big players like Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report clashing with Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report for market share, video streaming is expected to grow quickly over the next few years. So, who will win this race?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Subscriptions#Scammers#Promo Codes
SportsGrid

SportsGrid Network Launches on YouTube TV as Add-On Option

NEW YORK, September 9, 2021 —SportsGrid, the nation’s first and only 24-hour streaming network dedicated to the sports wagering audience, launched today on YouTube TV as part of their Sports Plus add-on package which includes more than 20 networks for $10.99/month. The SportsGrid Network’s exclusive live and original program schedule...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Android Police

YouTube TV expands its lineup with new channel offerings

Streaming services have taken over our lives. Even if you're more into live TV and not really an on-demand video streaming person, live TV can be streamed too. YouTube TV is one of the more popular services out there with that premise — cut the cord and access your favorite channels over the Internet. Even though the service isn't as cheap as it once used to be, it remains a viable option, especially since it gets constantly expanded with new channels and content over time. Now once again we're checking out the newest channels joining YouTube TV's roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
@growwithco

Create a New YouTube Channel for Free

Starting a YouTube channel is a great way to promote your business and grow an engaged following. Learn how to set up a free YouTube channel. If you have a Gmail account, you already have everything you need to set up a free YouTube account and begin designing your channel. These five steps will help you set up your account, start creating content and grow your subscriber base.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Beta News

¡Celebrar! YouTube TV gets Univision

The United States doesn't have an official language, and that's totally cool. It highlights our diversity, which is one of our biggest strengths. While English is currently the predominant language, it may not always be that way. Who knows, one day Spanish may be the most popular language in the USA. After all, we already have many wonderful Americans that speak it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Police

We're about to get a new option for 4K Google TV streaming

Realme is working on a 4K Google TV streaming stick that it seemingly plans to launch in India ahead of the festive season next month. While there are plenty of Android TV sticks available in India and other parts of the world, Realme could possibly become the first company to launch a streaming stick running the new Google TV interface.
ELECTRONICS
Longboat Observer

Sarasotan tries new things on YouTube Channel

Thuy Nguyen does a little bit of everything. Whether it's working as bar manager at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, the concessions manager at Ed Smith Stadium or acting as a Vietnamese interpreter with the Sarasota County courts system, Nguyen tries to keep things varied. Still, it's often not enough. Nguyen said...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
cdcgamingreports.com

VSiN inks deal to be broadcast on YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package

When Brian Musberger enlisted his uncle, attorney Todd Musberger, and documentary filmmaker Dave Berg to launch a network centered on sports betting, Nevada was the only state where bettors could legally wager on sporting events. They forged ahead anyway, creating VSiN (Vegas Sports & Information Network) in 2017. “We all...
NFL
droid-life.com

YouTube TV Adds Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión to Channel Line-Up

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. YouTube TV picked up three new channels this week in Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión. The arrival is nicely timed as we just kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month, and as Google noted in its announcement, these are “Spanish-language favorites.”
SOCCER
CNET

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV: Which streamer is best for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max in 2021?

Looking for a cheap, easy way to get streaming video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV Plus and everything else on to your TV? You have two excellent choices: Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Roku had long been the most popular name in streaming devices, but Amazon's Fire TV system has been gaining ground and both now boast over 50 million users, respectively. At CNET we've spent countless hours testing devices from both platforms and in general both work great. Most of the Roku and Fire TV devices we've reviewed have received an 8.0 (excellent) rating or higher.
ELECTRONICS
Boston Globe

Looking ahead to Sunday’s scaled-back Emmy Awards

A ton of new shows are on their way. Yes, we’re on a year-round release cycle these days, as all of the TV outlets —streaming, cable, broadcast — introduce series throughout the year. But still, fall is the season of pencil sharpening and new sweaters, and it remains an especially busy time on the TV front.
ENTERTAINMENT
Advanced Television

beIN Sports, YouTube TV deal

BeIN Sports and beIN Sports Xtra have officially launched on YouTube TV in the US as part of the optional Sports Plus add-on package which includes more than 20 networks for $10.99 (€9.30)/month. This latest launch serves as a substantial expansion of beIN Sports’ distribution across the US and brings a robust library of live sports and original programming to the OTT video streaming service.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy