CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 24 attorneys general, today filed an amicus brief in support of the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) challenge to Texas’ new unconstitutional six-week ban on abortions. The brief specifically supports DOJ’s motion for a preliminary injunction of the law, which went into effect earlier this month. “Perhaps more outrageous than Texas’ abortion ban that will force victims of rape and incest Continue Reading

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO