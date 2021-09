The Little Debbie Brownie Pumpkins are arriving from the brand for the fall 2021 season to provide consumers with a themed way to enjoy a sweet treat as the weather starts to cool. The treat consists of fudge brownies that have been cut into the shape of a pumpkin before being topped with an orange icing. The brownies are stamped with one of three different carved pumpkin faces for a charming final touch.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO