Two storms in the Atlantic, one brewing in Gulf as Hurricane Season 2021 hits 'peak' date of Sept.10

 8 days ago

Today, Sept. 10, is the "peak" of the hurricane season. So far this season there have been 13 named storms. The last two are Hurricane Larry and Tropical Storm Mindy. Larry has been blowin' and goin' since it earned its name as a tropical storm on Sept. 2 way down south between Africa and South America. Since then it strengthened up to a major Category 3 storm on Sept. 3, weakening to a Category 2 and then Category 1 hurricane as it approached, but missed, Bermuda, and then made a beeline for St. John's Island, Canada, where it is expected to make its first landfall of its long life around 10 p.m. to midnight tonight, still as a Cat 1 storm. Larry will continue going north towards Greenland until cooler waters take their toll.

